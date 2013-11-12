* Says automotive markets remain difficult

* Adj EBITDA falls 26.4 pct to 187 mln eur vs poll 179 mln

* Hurt by lower prices for rubber, weak overseas currencies

* Shares indicted 0.7 pct lower before market open (Adds background on tyre industry, company quotes)

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 Germany's Lanxess on Tuesday posted a drop of more than a quarter in adjusted core earnings, hurt by lower prices for its main product, synthetic rubber for tyres, and weak overseas currencies.

The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber said third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26.4 percent to 187 million euros ($251 million), still beating the 179 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

At its Performance Polymers rubber unit, which accounts for more than half of group sales, weak demand and lower costs for the main petrochemical raw material butadiene led to a 19 percent decrease in product prices.

"Lanxess expects the market environment to remain difficult, especially for the automotive and tyre industries," it said.

Lanxess, whose former parent Bayer invented synthetic rubber, is cutting costs, plans to shed businesses with about 500 million euros in annual sales, and is looking into diversifying away from volatile rubber markets.

French tyre maker Michelin last month warned an emerging-market currency slide would hit earnings this year, while Goodyear, the top U.S. tyre maker, said there were no signs of a significant improvement in Europe.

Lanxess, which also makes ingredients for pesticides, leather chemicals and durable plastics, said it expected EBITDA excluding one-off items of 710-760 million euros for the full year. It had previously seen a range of 700-800 million euros.

($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)