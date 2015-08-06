* Splits rubber units off into new legal entity
* Lays ground for alliance with strategic partner
* Now sees 840-880 mln euros in adj 2015 EBITDA
* Shares indicated 1.3 percent higher
(Adds details on overcapacity in rubber)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Germany specialty chemicals
group Lanxess lifted its full-year earnings outlook
for the second time and said it would split its synthetic rubber
business off into a separate legal entity while it continues to
look for a strategic partner.
It now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 840-880 million euros
($917-961 million) this year, compared with a previous target
range of 820-860 million euros.
Earnings prospects brightened because of lower raw material
costs, a strong U.S. dollar and recent cost-cutting measures.
The group's entire rubber business, comprising standard and
high-performance tyre rubbers and materials for windscreen
wipers, brake hoses, sealant and transmission belts, will be
split off into the new legal entity.
Over a year ago, it unveiled it was on the lookout for
strategic partner for its rubber division, which is suffering
from oversupply in the industry. Lanxess has also said
previously that a deal may cover only parts of the business.
Lanxess reported last month that second-quarter adjusted
EBITDA rose 13 percent 270 million euros, above market
expectations.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Maria Sheahan)