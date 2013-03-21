* Sees Q1 core profit at 160-180 mln vs 369 mln yr earlier
* Cites weak Europe, echoing customers Continental, Michelin
* Maintains investment level, banks on Asia, Latam growth
* To pay dividend of 1.00 euro/shr vs f'cast 1.08 euros
* Shares slump more than 7pct, hit lowest in seven months
(Adds shares, analyst comment)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, March 21 Lanxess AG, the
world's largest synthetic-rubber maker, has warned of a sharp
drop in earnings in the first quarter, joining the list of auto
suppliers to take a hit from anaemic European car markets.
Shares in the German company tumbled more than 7 percent,
hitting their lowest in seven months and underperforming a 1.4
percent decline in the STOXX Europe 600 chemicals index.
Lanxess, whose former parent Bayer AG invented
synthetic rubber, said its earnings would drop to between 160
million euros ($207.2 million) and 180 million before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for
one-offs, in the first three months of the year.
That compares with 369 million a year earlier.
The group, which derives about 40 percent of sales from the
auto industry, is suffering from the same trends that have
already forced tyremakers Continental AG and Michelin
to forecast challenging markets in 2013 as Europe's
weak economy hurts car sales in the region.
Car sales in Europe fell last month to their lowest February
level in at least 23 years, industry figures showed this week,
shrinking to levels usually seen during the holiday month of
August.
JP Morgan analyst Martin Evans described the Lanxess
statement as "a sharp reminder of how poor market conditions in
European tyre and auto, ramp-up costs and adverse currencies
will result in a very weak start to the year".
Lanxess, which earlier this month warned that underlying
demand remained weak so far this year, said 2013 adjusted core
profit would not match the record level of the previous year.
The group said it would rein in costs but keep investment in
plants and equipment broadly unchanged at between 650 million
euros and 700 million this year, banking on long-term growth in
emerging markets.
Like other European industrial groups, the company wants to
tap into demand for tyres and rubber car components in Asia and
Latin America. It will bring a 400 million euro rubber plant on
stream in Singapore this year and is also upgrading a facility
in Brazil.
Start-up costs at its new butyl rubber plant in Singapore
would be 20 million for the first quarter, it said.
Lanxess said it would pay an annual dividend of 1.00 euro
per share, less than the average analyst estimate of 1.08 euros
based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)