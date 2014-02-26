* Lanxess expects 159 mln euro net loss in 2013
* Analysts had forecast 108.3 mln net profit
* Books Q4 charge of 257 mln euros
* Halves dividend to 0.50 euro per share
* Shares down 4 percent
By Marilyn Gerlach and Ludwig Burger
By Marilyn Gerlach and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 German synthetic rubber
specialist Lanxess said it would halve its dividend
after slumping to a net loss in 2013, as overcapacity and
rising costs forced it to write down the value of several of its
businesses.
The surprise impairment charges of 257 million euros ($353
million), which sent Lanxess shares down as much as 6 percent on
Wednesday, come ahead of the arrival of its new chief executive
by mid-May.
Lanxess said in January that former finance chief Matthias
Zachert would come back to replace current boss Axel Heitmann,
who has been criticised by some investors for overinvesting in
synthetic rubber plants.
The German company, formerly part of synthetic rubber
inventor Bayer, has suffered from sluggish demand for
tyres and from Asian rivals challenging its dominant position as
both a supplier of rubber and as a buyer of butadiene, the main
petrochemical precursor material for rubber.
As part of an overhaul announced in September, Lanxess wants
to cut 100 million euros in annual costs, reduce jobs and hive
off non-core businesses accounting for about 500 million euros
in sales.
"We don't rule out that as part of the change at the helm
more measures to improve efficiency will be announced, which
would eventually benefit Lanxess and its stock," NordLB analyst
Thorsten Strauss said on Wednesday.
Lanxess proposed a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for
2013, down by half from the 1 euro it paid a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected a 2013 dividend of 0.69 euros.
Lanxess said it expected an annual net loss of 159 million
euros, compared with analysts' average forecast for a net profit
of 108.3 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company is due to report full 2013 earnings on March 20.
Shares in Lanxess were down 4 percent to 52.64 euros at 1301
GMT at the bottom of Germany's blue-chip index, which
was down 0.3 percent.
The writedowns related to its Rubber Chemicals, Keltan
Elastomers and Higher Performance Elastomers businesses, the
company said.
A company spokesman said Keltan Elastomers' planned 235
million euro investment in a rubber plant in Changzhou, China,
remained on track.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) before one-offs would not be affected by the
impairments and would be 735 million euros in 2013, within
Lanxess' target range of 710-760 million, it said.
Adjusted EBITDA would improve slightly in 2014, it added.
($1 = 0.7282 euros)
