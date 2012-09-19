FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German rubber chemicals
specialist Lanxess brought forward its mid-term goal
of 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion)underlying core earnings by
one year to 2014, citing demand for fuel-efficient tyres and
light-weight automotive parts.
The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, which will
ascend to Germany's blue chip index DAX, also said on Wednesday
it would aim for 1.8 billion euros in adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2018,
up from 1.15 billion last year.
The shares extended gains and were up 1 percent at 1420 GMT
while the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index rose 0.7
percent.
Chief Executive Axel Heitmann is investing heavily in plants
and new businesses for its synthetic rubber activities, tapping
into demand for tyres and rubber car components in Asia and
Latin America. He is also banking on rising demand for
fuel-efficient tyres, which require specialty rubbers.
"The focus on emerging, high-growth markets will remain
essential to Lanxess' long-term growth," the company said in a
statement.
"Lanxess ... will maintain roughly a two-to-one ratio of
organic to external growth, thus prioritizing capital
expenditure projects over acquisitions," it added.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)