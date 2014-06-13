BRIEF-PCL Technologies to issue 1st tranche secured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the first tranche 3-yr secured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, with coupon rate of 0 percent
June 13 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd
* Says asset acquisition plan gets securities regulator's approval
* Says it plans to buy additional production facilities including Coating Line and related utility worth 5 billion won