BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
Jan 7 Lanzhou LS Heavy Equipment Co Ltd:
* Says completed the issuance of 79.6 million A shares at 15.71 yuan per share, through private placement to five companies
* Says raised 1,250 billion yuan in total through the private placement
* Says Lanzhou-based commercial company's stake in the company is 3.1 percent (31.8 million shares)
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vuzGJ
