Jan 7 Lanzhou LS Heavy Equipment Co Ltd:

* Says completed the issuance of 79.6 million A shares at 15.71 yuan per share, through private placement to five companies

* Says raised 1,250 billion yuan in total through the private placement

* Says Lanzhou-based commercial company's stake in the company is 3.1 percent (31.8 million shares)

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vuzGJ

