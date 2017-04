Jan 15 Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 60-100 percent y/y at 114.4 million yuan ($18.9 million)

* Says profit up after merging a management and services firm as part of asset restructuring

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/geq95v

