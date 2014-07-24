BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store plans medical service industrial buyout fund with partners
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
July 24 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 7.35 percent y/y at 420 million yuan ($67.83 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qBE5PV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1916 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)