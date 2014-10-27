UPDATE 1-Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
Oct 27 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 14.7 percent y/y at 725.4 million yuan (118.61 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rvgkmL
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1160 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
* Sears Holdings details progress and further actions under strategic restructuring program