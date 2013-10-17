(Corrects name of airline in headline, paragraphs 1 and 3, to
Lao)
BANGKOK Oct 17 Bad weather is being blamed for
the crash of a Lao Airlines plane which plunged into the Mekong
river in southern Laos killing all 49 people on board, among
them nationals of 10 countries.
The ATR-72 turboprop plane flying from the capital Vientiane
crashed at about 4.10 p.m. (0910 GMT) on Wednesday just eight km
(five miles) short of its destination Pakse, which is near the
borders of both Thailand and Cambodia.
A Lao Airlines official, who did not wish to be named, told
Reuters that 44 passengers and five crew members were on Flight
QV301 from the capital, Vientiane, to Pakse in the country's
south when it ran into bad weather. Earlier officials said a
total of 44 passengers and crew had died in the crash.
"Bad weather as the plane prepared for landing could be a
factor in the crash. We understand there are no survivors but
are still investigating," she said.
A senior aviation official said the tail end of Typhoon Nari
may have been a factor. Southern Laos was affected by Typhoon
Nari, which hit the region on Tuesday.
A passenger list from the airline listed the nationalities
of 44 people including 17 Lao, five Australians, seven French,
five Thais, three Korean, two Vietnamese and one person each
from the United States, Canada, China Malaysia, and Taiwan.
Lao Airlines is the national carrier of the communist state
and has operated since 1976. Its aircraft carried 658,000
passengers last year and it has a fleet of just 14 planes,
mostly propeller-driven.
It operates on seven domestic routes and has international
flights to China, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.
