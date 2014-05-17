(Adds defence minister reported dead, possible survivors)
BANGKOK May 17 A Laotian air force plane with
at least 14 people on board crashed on Saturday, a defence
ministry source said, and a witness at the site said the defence
minister was among the dead.
"A Laos air force plane has crashed on its way to Xiang
Khouang province in the north of the country. The mayor of
Vientiane, the defence minister of Laos and his wife were on
board," the official told Reuters by telephone.
Vientiane is the capital of Laos.
The official, who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media, said there were 14 people on
board, but he had no further details.
A witness at the crash site told Reuters by phone that
Defence Minister Douangchai Phicit had been killed. He said the
plane went down near Nadee village in Xiang Khouang province,
just 2 km (1.25 miles) from the airport it was heading for.
He had heard there may have been 20 people on board and that
three were reported to have survived, but that has not been
confirmed officially.
Thailand's Foreign Ministry said it had been informed by
Laos's government that the plane was an AN74-300 craft and that
it had crashed at 6:15 a.m (2315 GMT on Friday).
