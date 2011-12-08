SIEM REAP, Cambodia Dec 8 Laos has
suspended a $3.5 billion dam project on the lower Mekong River
while Japan leads a study into the environmental impact, after
activists and some neighbouring states said it would harm the
livelihoods of millions of people.
The decision was announced by a Cambodian official after a
meeting of ministers from Mekong River Commission states in the
Cambodian town of Siem Reap.
"When the four member countries agreed to conduct a further
study, this meant the construction would not start until we have
a clear result," Te Navuth, secretary general of the Cambodian
National Mekong Committee, told reporters.
The four countries that share the lower stretches of the
4,900 km (3,044 mile) Mekong -- Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and
Cambodia -- had failed at a meeting in April to reach an
agreement on construction of the Xayaburi dam.
The project, which would bring the first dam across the
lower Mekong, is being led by Thai builders, power firms and
banks and Thailand would take about 95 percent of the
electricity generated.
