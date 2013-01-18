BANGKOK Jan 18 Vietnam urged Laos to halt
construction of a $3.5 billion hydropower dam pending further
study, environmental activists said on Friday after a meeting of
the Mekong River Commission.
The activists said Cambodia, also downriver from the
Xayaburi dam, accused Laos during heated discussions on
Wednesday and Thursday of failing to consult on the project.
The dam in northern Laos, the first of 11 planned for the
lower Mekong river running through Southeast Asia,
threatens the livelihood of tens of millions who depend on the
river's aquatic resources, activists say.
"Vietnam requested that no further developments on the
Mekong mainstream occur until the Mekong mainstream dams study
agreed upon at least year's Council Meeting is completed,"
International Rivers, an NGO devoted to river conservation, said
in a statement.
"The Cambodian delegation asserted that Laos had
misinterpreted the Mekong Agreement."
Officials from Cambodia and Vietnam were not immediately
available for comment.
Ministers from member countries that make up the Mekong
River Commission (MRC) overseeing the river's development --
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand -- met in northern Laos on
Wednesday and Thursday.
The MRC is bound by treaty to hold inter-governmental
consultations before dams are built. But members have no veto.
"In the absence of an agreement, other countries can
disagree if they like but this can't stop Laos," said Jian-hua
Meng, a specialist in sustainable hydropower at the World
Wildlife Fund.
"The role of the MRC is now being questioned along with the
level of investment put in the organisation."
TURNING POINT
In December 2011, MRC member states agreed to conduct new
environmental impact assessments before construction proceeded,
but last August Ch Karnchang PCL, the Thai construction
company behind the project, said it had resumed work.
A groundbreaking ceremony in November signalled the formal
start of construction, said Meng.
Ch Karnchang's 50 percent-owned subsidiary, Xayaburi Power
Co, has received a 29-year concession from the Laotian
government to operate the dam's power plant and Thailand is set
to buy around 95 percent of the electricity generated.
Milton Osborne of the Lowy Institute, an Australian foreign
policy think tank, said Xayaburi marked a turning-point that
would enable others to build their own dams, including Cambodia.
He described as a "monstrous disaster" a proposal for a
Chinese power company to build a dam at Sambor in northeastern
Cambodia, on a tributary of the Mekong.
"It would be so disastrous, blocking one of the main fish
migratory systems," he said by telephone.
Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia share the lower
stretches of the 4,000-km (2,500-mile) Mekong. Activists say
dams could threaten food security in Cambodia and Vietnam.
The river provides up to 80 percent of the animal protein
consumed in Cambodia and sediment and changes to river flow
threaten the Mekong Delta, which contributes half of Vietnam's
agricultural GDP.
Cambodia approved its own hydroelectric dams in November.
A second Cambodian project, the Lower Sesan dam in northern
Stung Treng province, is a joint venture between Cambodian,
Chinese and Vietnamese companies. Campaigners say it would
reduce the fish catch in a country with malnutrition issues.
(Additional reporting by Prak Chan Thul in Phnom Penh; Editing
by Alan Raybould and Ron Popeski)