BANGKOK Aug 28 Flash floods and heavy monsoon
rains have battered Laos, killing at least 20 people, washing
away roads and damaging crops, a U.N. official said on
Wednesday.
Rains along with typhoons that grazed Laos in June and July
have affected about 116,000 people in seven of 17 provinces,
leaving many without access to clean water, and damaged 14,000
hectares (5,400 sq miles) of rice, the United Nations said.
"We've had near-misses from typhoons in the north of the
country and received the rains that came with them," Glenn
Dodge, head of the U.N. Resident Coordinator's office in Laos,
told Reuters by telephone from Vientiane.
The United Nations warned last year that the country of 6.4
million could face more natural disasters due to climate change
and needed to be better prepared.
Isolated for decades, Laos has become one of Asia's
fastest-growing economies thanks to a mining and hydro-power
boom.
The landlocked Communist country is constructing a $3.5
billion Chinese-backed hydropower dam -- the first of 11 planned
for the lower Mekong river -- despite concerns raised by
environmentalists.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Jason Szep and
Ron Popeski)