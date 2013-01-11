* Sovereign foreign debut will be in baht

* Thailand to become market gateway to Indochina

* Myanmar, Cambodia may be next in queue

By Kit Yin Boey

Jan 11 (IFR) - The Laos People's Democratic Republic is poised to sell its first international bond after winning final approval for a deal that will be denominated in Thai baht.

Thanks to a little-publicised change in Thai regulations, the Laotian sovereign finally obtained approval from the Thai government last week to sell bonds of up to Bt1.5bn (US$49.2m). The approval is valid until September 30 2013 and comes years after the idea of a baht bond was first floated.

Although small, the financing marks a significant step for economic integration in South-East Asia and in promoting the Thai baht as a regional alternative to the US dollar. Through the Thai market, Laos will be able to issue smaller amounts, avoid the need for an international rating and benefit from Thai investors' familiarity with the country.

Indeed, Thai investors are already expressing some excitement over the name, as this will be the first pure foreign sovereign bond to issue in their home currency. A Public Debt Management Office spokesperson said only quasi-sovereign agencies, such as KfW and Japan Bank for International Cooperation, have previously issued in baht.

One local mutual fund manager said his interest was piqued at the opportunity to diversify into a sovereign credit that would either be unrated or rated in the high-yield range. Pension funds and banks could be interested as well, according to a Bangkok-based trader.

REGIONAL INTEGRATION

However, limitations on investment in unrated or high-yield bonds may constrain institutional investors. That could be a reason why Laos and lead TMB Bank chose to start on a smaller scale. Details are still being ironed out, but expectations are for a public issue to the institutional community.

The Laotian sovereign has talked about an issue in Thailand for a number of years, and it was only last year that steps were taken to smoothen the way. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand cleared one barrier for a Laotian Government bond last June, when it approved the sale of unrated paper.

The last hurdle was removed when the Thai Ministry of Finance relaxed a rating requirement specifically for foreign governments or issues with a foreign government guarantee. Previously, only foreign issuers - be they sovereigns or corporates - with an investment-grade rating could apply for the approval.

However, last September, the Thai MoF waived the IG rating requirement for sovereigns or entities wrapped with a sovereign guarantee.

The Thai MoF said it granted approval to Lao PDR to issue baht bonds as a contribution to the Asian Bond Market Initiative, a priority of the ASEAN+3 group countries, and to the blueprint for an ASEAN Economic Community that aims at integrating economic relations in the region.

Thailand also signed up in October for a project linking its stock exchange with those in Singapore and Malaysia as a further step to integrate the region's capital markets.

A successful debut from Laos will boost Thailand's rising ambitions to be a regional funding hub and may well set a template for the likes of Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam to follow.

All three sovereigns have expressed interest in tapping the Thai bond market, while the first two are unlikely to be able to access to the US dollar market at acceptable levels.

Myanmar, in particular, is only beginning to open its economy to the outside world. Its capital markets are undeveloped and the government may need to find other ways of funding its development.

Meanwhile, braver investors have been seeking ways of getting exposure to virtually untouched - albeit very risky - investment opportunities. For them, it seems, Bangkok is the place to be. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Christopher Langner)