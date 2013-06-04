BOLOGNA, Italy, June 4 Italian entrepreneur
Silvio Scaglia, the founder of telecoms group Fastweb, bought
ailing luxury underwear maker La Perla at a court-led auction on
Tuesday.
Scaglia, who bid through Luxembourg-based SMS Finance, said
he had won the auction with a 69-million-euro ($90 million)
offer. Loss-making La Perla is being restructured under the
supervision of a court in accordance with Italian law.
"We will make La Perla a great international brand for
beauty and feminine luxury," Scaglia told reporters.
Italy-based fashion group Calzedonia and Israel's Delta
Galil Industries also bid in the auction for La Perla.
La Perla has been looking for possible partners since the
end of 2012 to help it withstand declining sales and a credit
crunch at home.
The other two bids were very close to the winning offer,
Scaglia said. Calzedonia chief Sandro Veronesi had previously
said his company would pay 68 million for La Perla.
La Perla, which sells over 67 percent of its products in
recession-hit Europe, booked revenues of 107 million euros in
2012, slightly lower than a year earlier.
The restructuring process has been closely watched by
Italian trade unions, who fear job losses. The acquisition will
protect 800 jobs, Scaglia said.
U.S.-based private equity fund JH Partners bought La Perla
in 2008 and has invested around 50 million euros in the company.
Scaglia said he would pump a further 110 million euros into
relaunching the brand.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Accardo, Writing by Isla Binnie;
Editing by Mark Potter)