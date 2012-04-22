LONDON, April 22 The Local Authority Pension
Fund Forum (LAPFF) has urged its members to oppose Barclays'
pay deal for Chief Executive Bob Diamond, who is due to
take home about 17 million pounds ($27.4 million) in salary,
bonus and share awards for last year.
"The awards for the chief executive are hard to justify
given the bank's poor performance," it said in a statement, also
flagging a 5.7 million pound "tax equalisation" payment made to
offset the tax impact of Diamond's relocation to the UK as an
issue of concern.
"We believe the company needs a clear signal from
shareholders that a different approach is required in future,"
said Ian Greenwood, chairman of the Forum.
This week Barclays said half the long-term bonuses awarded
to its top two executives would depend on the British bank
hitting key profitability targets, following resistance from
investors to its original proposals.
Bonuses for 2011 for Diamond and Finance Director Chris
Lucas are due to pay out in shares over three years, a third in
each year.
The new condition means half of the award that may vest in
each year will not now pay out until the bank's return on equity
exceeds its cost of equity.
Barclays said the change followed talks with a number of
major shareholders in recent weeks and the "strength of opinion
expressed by some shareholders" in the meetings.