JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Libya's LAP Green Networks said on Monday it would work diligently to protect its $300 million plus investment in Zambia's fixed line operator Zamtel.

Zambia's cabinet said last week it could reverse the sale after a commission of inquiry found that Zamtel was illegally sold to the Libyan company.

In a statement on Monday, LAP Green Networks said the sale was carried out "transparently and within the established legal framework". (Reporting by Phumza Macanda; Editing by David Cowell)