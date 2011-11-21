(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Libya's LAP Green
Networks on Monday defended its investment into Zambia's fixed
line operator after President Michael Sata said last week
government could reverse the transaction.
Libya's LAP Green last year bought 75 percent of Zamtel for
$257 million and the remaining 25 percent shareholding was
retained by the government.
Sata said Zambia's cabinet could overturn the sale after a
commission of inquiry found that Zamtel was illegally sold to
the Libyan company.
In a statement on Monday, LAP Green Networks said the
company would work diligently to protect its investment in
Zambia of over $300 million
The company said the sale was done "transparently and within
the established legal framework" and expected "just treatment"
from Zambia's government.
"The bid for Zamtel was done independently of any internal
process by the government and ministries in charge of the sale,"
the company said.
Since his election in September, Sata has thrown a spotlight
on a number of deals executed under his predecessor Rupiah
Banda, who was criticised for taking a relatively lax line on
graft.
Sata in October scrapped the $5.4 million sale of unlisted
Finance Bank to South Africa's FirstRand.
LAP Green Networks said it would cooperate with Zambian
authorities but had not yet been approached by government to
discuss its interest in Zamtel.
