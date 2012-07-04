BRUSSELS, July 4 France's La Poste
and Swiss Post secured European Union regulatory approval on
Wednesday to set up a mail delivery joint venture after agreeing
to sell the Swiss company's French unit.
The European Commission, which has been assessing the deal
since May, had expressed concerns about La Poste's dominance in
its home market once the joint venture was in place.
"The commitments package includes the sale of Swiss Post
International France to a third party," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"This will maintain the competitive dynamics in the
international business mail market in France and customers will
continue to benefit from choice and affordable services."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)