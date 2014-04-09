April 9 Shares of Blackstone-backed midmarket
hotel chain La Quinta Holdings Inc fell as much as 2
percent in their trading debut on Wednesday.
La Quinta raised $650 million from the offering of 38.25
million shares, which priced slightly below the expected range
at $17 per share.
La Quinta's shares opened at $16.75 and touched a low of
$16.65 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, valuing the
company at $2.04 billion.
Blackstone Group LP did not sell any shares in La
Quinta, which owns and operates hotels under the La Quinta Inn &
Suites and La Quinta Inns brands.
The IPO marks the third hotel chain offering in the past six
months by the private equity firm, the biggest owner of hotels
in the United States, as it cashes in on a recovery in the
travel industry and a booming stock market.
Blackstone took Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc public
in December in the biggest-ever hotel IPO that raised $2.34
billion. In November, the IPO of Extended Stay America Inc
raised $566 million.
Shares of both Hilton and Extended Stay, which is co-owned
with Centerbridge Partners LP and Paulson & Co, have risen since
their IPOs.
La Quinta - which operates or franchises more than 830
hotels in 46 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico - was taken private
by Blackstone in 2006 in a $3.4 billion deal.
The hotel chain had about $2.10 billion in debt on a pro
forma basis as of Dec. 31.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters for the
offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)