Oct 14 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI S.A. :

* Said on Monday it bought through its unit 6 logistics warehouses from Henares Edificios SA for 32.15 million euros

* Total gross leasable area is about 83,951 square meters

* Warehouses are located in Alovera (Guadalajara, Spain)

* Tenant of all space leased is French Carrefour

