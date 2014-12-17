BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi, S.A. :
* Said on Tuesday it's unit Lar Espana Offices S.A.U. acquires office building in Madrid from Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
* Investment of 64.9 million euros ($80.88 million) is carried out using a combination of own funds and bank financing
* Acquired building has gross leasable area of about 18,252 square metres
Source text: bit.ly/1A9TCZs
($1 = 0.8024 euros)
* Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans