Dec 18 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it acquired via its subsidiary, Lar Espana Parque de Medianas SAU, two commercial units for 17 million euros ($20.9 million) from Grupo Empresarial Sadisa S.L.

* Total leasable area amounts to about 7,648 square meters

* Acquired units are located in commercial centre Nuevo Alisal located in Santander and are currently rented by Media Markt and Toys 'R' Us Source text: bit.ly/1At3DiG

($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)