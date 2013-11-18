BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
Nov 18 Lara Exploration Ltd : * Says deal for $3.8 million * Says Lara and kiwanda acquire option on the pelaya coal prospect in Colombia * Unit andean coal alliance with kiwanda mines, signed option to acquire 100%
of the rights to the pelaya exploration prospect
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations