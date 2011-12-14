* Prices IPO at $17 per share

* Sells 17.5 mln shares in offering

Dec 14 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, below its expected price range, according to an underwriter.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Laredo, which focuses on development of oil and natural gas in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions, was expecting to sell 17.5 million shares between $18 and $20 each.

Laredo Petroleum, which was formed in 2006 and is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, raised $297.5 million in proceeds from the offering.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LPI".

J.P. Morgan, Goldman, Sachs & Co., BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.