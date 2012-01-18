Russia's Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis - Kremlin
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
* Sees producing about 10.6 MMboe in 2012
* Sets 2012 capex budget at $760 mln
Jan 18 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc expects average production in 2012 to increase 25 percent, helped by higher output from its Permian basin assets.
The gas-focused exploration and production company also earmarked $760 million for capital expenditures in 2012.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company expects to produce about 10.6 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMboe) in 2012 compared with 8.5 MMboe in the year-ago period.
Laredo, which went public last month, expects to spend $560 million, making up about 80 percent of its $700 million drilling budget, on activities in the Permian basin in West Texas.
The company, which operates in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions, expects between 19 and 20 operated rigs to be active by year-end.
Laredo shares closed at $21.20 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
ANKARA, June 13 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar as "inhumane and against Islamic values", and said the methods used against the Gulf state were unacceptable, and analogous to a "death penalty".