* Plans to offer 17.5 mln shares
* To list on NYSE under symbol 'LPI'
Nov 28 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc
expects its initial public offering of 17.5 million shares to be
priced between $18 and $20 apiece, it said in a regulatory
filing on Monday.
The company, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus,
had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in
August to raise up to $450 million in an IPO.
Last month, Laredo added 11 underwriters to the planned IPO,
taking the total number up to 15.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company hopes to get listed on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'LPI'.
Laredo, which plans to use proceeds from the offering to
repay debts, is involved in the exploration, development and
acquisition of oil and natural gas in the Permian and
Mid-Continent regions of the United States.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)
(Created by Eileen Soreng)