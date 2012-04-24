April 24 Laredo Petroleum, Inc on
Tuesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and
Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: LAREDO PETROLEUM
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/27/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 542 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS