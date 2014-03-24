LILLE, France, March 24 The CFDT trade union announced on Monday it would back the restructuring plan put forward by loss-making French mail order group La Redoute, a move that may allow a buyout from owner Kering to go ahead.

Kering had said a rejection of the deal and its accompanying severance packages for some employees, already signed by the CFE-CGC union, would prevent completion of the proposed sale to La Redoute's chief executive Nathalie Balla and Eric Courteille for a symbolic 1 euro.

The CFDT, along with other unions the CGT and Sud, last week refused to back the deal by a Friday deadline set by the company.

Kering had no comment.

