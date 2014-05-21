RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Canada's Largo Resources
Ltd opened Latin America's first vanadium mine on
Wednesday and aims to produce 7.5 percent of global supply of
the steel-making ingredient within a year.
With China producing more higher-grade steel similar to
standards in Europe and the United States, demand for vanadium
has risen. Vanadium is added to steel in small quantities to
make it stronger and more resistant to rust. Two pounds of
vanadium added to a tonne of steel can double the steel's
strength.
Largo Resources hopes to take advantage of this trend in
steelmaking to expand operations in Brazil's northeastern state
of Bahia and capture as much as 40 percent of the vanadium
market over the next decade.
"It's the richest, highest-grade vanadium deposit in the
world, and our hope is that it will be the lowest-cost producer
in the world too," Chief Executive Mark Brennan said in an
interview.
The company has a six-year agreement to sell 100 percent of
output to trading giant Glencore Xstrata.
The project has been seven years in the making and struggled
through the 2008 financial crisis when Largo Resources' lost
more than 90 percent of its value over a couple of months.
Brennan said Brazil's state-owned development bank BNDES
stepped in to help finance the mine at a time when his company
would have had difficulty borrowing money from banks in Europe
or the United States.
"It's been a long, long haul... we're very excited to bring
it to fruition and production," Brennan said.
Largo Resources expects production to reach a rate of 9,600
tonnes a year of vanadium pentoxide within the next 12 months. A
second phase of expansion aims to raise output to 14,400 tonnes
a year within the next three years.
Largo Resources shares fell 5.2 percent in morning trading
in Vancouver but are up 20 percent over the last three days.
