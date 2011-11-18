* Planning three-phase project

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 18 Privately held Laricina Energy Ltd said on Friday it is seeking regulatory approvals to build a 150,000 barrel-per-day oil sands project in northern Alberta.

Laricina, whose investors include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Korea Investment Corp, South Korea's sovereign wealth fund, said the project, called Germain, will use steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) and solvent-cylic SAGD methods to tap the reserves of tar-like bitumen.

It said these methods will produce lower carbon emissions and disturb less land than some high-profile oil sands mines.

The project is the latest to tap Alberta's tar sands deposits, the world's third largest storehouse of crude and the largest source of U.S. oil imports. Production from northern Alberta is expected to rise to 2.1 million bpd by 2015 from about 1.5 million currently.

Laricina was founded in 2005 by Glen Schmidt after he sold oil sands developer Deer Creek Energy Ltd to French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA) for C$1.6 billion. The company is considering an eventual public listing of its shares and Schmidt said that could come next year, depending on market conditions.

"The option ... is certainly there," Schmidt said. "We'll look forward to see what the conditions are when we get into 2012."

The company said the initial, 30,000 bpd phase of the project is expected to cost between C$1.1 billion ($1.07 billion) and C$1.5 billion, most of which remains to be financed. Construction could begin in 2013, with operations starting up in the third quarter of 2015.

The construction on the next two, 60,000 bpd stages is slated to begin in 2018 and 2021.

The company is currently building a 5,000 bpd pilot plant at the site.

($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)