BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 5 A contract won by India's Larsen & Toubro to build facilities, including a gas processing plant, for state-run Saudi Aramco at its Midyan gas field is worth close to $300 million, the Indian company's CEO said on Wednesday.
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan also told Reuters that L&T, India's biggest construction and engineering company, plans to bid for more such projects worth a total of $3 billion in the region to push its overseas expansion. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.