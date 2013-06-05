NEW DELHI, June 5 A contract won by India's Larsen & Toubro to build facilities, including a gas processing plant, for state-run Saudi Aramco at its Midyan gas field is worth close to $300 million, the Indian company's CEO said on Wednesday.

Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan also told Reuters that L&T, India's biggest construction and engineering company, plans to bid for more such projects worth a total of $3 billion in the region to push its overseas expansion. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jijo Jacob)