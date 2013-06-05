India to use regional-based model to consolidate public-sector banks - official
HONG KONG India plans to adopt a regional-based model for consolidating its bloated public-sector banks, the chairman of its Banks Board Bureau said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI A contract won by Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) to build facilities, including a gas processing plant, for state-run Saudi Aramco at its Midyan gas field is worth close to $300 million, the Indian company's CEO said on Wednesday.
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan also told Reuters that L&T, India's biggest construction and engineering company, plans to bid for more such projects worth a total of $3 billion in the region to push its overseas expansion. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
MUMBAI Bharti Airtel said it sold a 10.3 percent stake in its telecom tower unit Bharti Infratel to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for more than 61.9 billion rupees ($952.75 million).
NEW DELHI India on Tuesday imposed a 10 percent import tax on wheat with immediate effect, government sources said, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly four months that saw large overseas purchases.