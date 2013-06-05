NEW DELHI, June 5 India's Larsen & Toubro won a contract to build facilities, including a gas processing plant, for state-run Saudi Aramco at its Midyan gas field, bolstering the company's quest for expansion overseas to offset a weak domestic market.

L&T, India's largest construction and engineering firm, will build a plant with a processing capacity of 75 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of non-associated gas and 4,500 barrels of condensate per day, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal value was not mentioned. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Supriya Kurane)