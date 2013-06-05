BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's Larsen & Toubro won a contract to build facilities, including a gas processing plant, for state-run Saudi Aramco at its Midyan gas field, bolstering the company's quest for expansion overseas to offset a weak domestic market.
L&T, India's largest construction and engineering firm, will build a plant with a processing capacity of 75 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of non-associated gas and 4,500 barrels of condensate per day, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal value was not mentioned. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.