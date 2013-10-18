MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Oct 18 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
, India's largest infrastructure builder, reported a 7
percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analyst estimates, as
it booked increased revenue despite a weak domestic economy.
Net profit was 9.78 billion Indian rupees ($160 million) in
the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 9.15 billion rupees
in the same period a year earlier, L&T said in a statement on
Friday.
The average estimate of nine analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters was 9 billion rupees.
L&T, which lays roads, constructs ships, makes power plant
equipment and develops real estate, has been looking to boost
overseas sales as the domestic economy grows at its slowest pace
in a decade.
Ahead of the earnings, shares in L&T, valued at $13 billion,
jumped 4.2 percent in a Mumbai market that gained 2.4 percent.
($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupees)
