* Q3 net profit 9.92 bln rupees vs. estimates of 8.81 bln

* Net profit boosted by 79 pct jump in other income

* Maintains 5 percent growth guidance for order book

* Shares end up 0.2 percent (Adds details, management quotes, share price)

By Ketan Bondre

MUMBAI, Jan 23 Larsen & Toubro Ltd , India's biggest engineering conglomerate, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating market estimates, mainly on account of higher treasury income and larger dividend payouts from its units.

The Mumbai-based company flagged a rise in industrial output and easing inflationary pressure as positives but said tough business conditions, such as deferment in new project awards and stiff competition, still loomed large.

The country's largest engineering conglomerate, which operates in industries as diverse as engineering, shipbuilding and software, said new orders improved in the December quarter.

It has maintained the guidance on growth in order book at 5 percent for the fiscal year ending March. In October, Larsen cut order growth outlook from 15 percent to 5 percent.

"We have not seen the provocation for us to drop it (guidance) as yet because couple of (project) wins would get us there.... It's going to be a hard effort, but we are at it," said Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman.

The company has an order book of 1.46 trillion rupees ($29.1 billion) and hopes to win new projects worth about 300 billion rupees from construction, infrastructure, oil and gas and metal sectors during January-March to meet its guidance, Raman said.

Larsen, with more than 80 percent of its sales coming from the engineering and construction segment, has benefited from a building boom in India over the past few years as the country revamps airports and roads, and expands industrial capacity.

But investments have slowed in recent quarters, as stubbornly high inflation, 13 interest rate hikes since early 2010 and rising commodity prices crimped spending.

"About one-third of the projects that we pursue seem to be got deferred (during the quarter)," Raman said.

"The recent increase in IIP numbers and easing of inflationary pressures, however, reflect some positive developments," L&T said in a statement, referring to the index of industrial production.

India's industrial output recovered in November, providing a glimmer of optimism for a battered economy and giving the central bank room to hold off on easing monetary policy after two years of tightening.

MIXED BAG

The company said net profit rose to 9.92 billion rupees ($198 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 8.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net sales rose 23 percent to nearly 140 billion rupees and net profit was boosted by a 79 percent jump in other income to 4.49 billion rupees.

"It's a mixed bag. Revenue and order flow look to be quite impressive, but margins are subdued and that is a worrying thing," said Shailesh Kanani, sector analyst at Mumbai-based Angel Broking.

Larsen sees no improvement in profit margins and maintained that it will drop 75-125 basis points from its peak of 13.5 percent clocked in 2010/11.

Brokerages polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 8.81 billion rupees on a net sales of 132.54 billion rupees.

Shares in Larsen, which has a market value of $15.6 billion, lost nearly half their value in 2011, compared with a roughly 25 percent decline in the main index. On Monday, the stock ended 0.2 percent up in a flat Mumbai market. ($1=50.1 rupees) (Additional reporting by Prashant Mehra; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Rajesh Pandathil)