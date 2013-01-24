MUMBAI Jan 24 Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's top construction and engineering company, is seeing early signs of a government push on infrastructure spending, Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Thursday.

Big ticket energy and infrastructure projects in India have been stalled by a slow approval process, inadequate capital and low availability of fuel for power projects.

L&T reported a 13 percent rise in net profit to 11.22 billion rupees for the third quarter compared with 9.92 billion rupees a year earlier. Sales rose 10 percent to 154.29 billion rupees.

Analysts expected the company to report a net profit of 10.79 billion rupees on sales of 160.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Sunil Nair)