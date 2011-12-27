* Companies to initially sign 3-year tech and licensing agreement

* Will eventually jointly market commercial vessels

* L&T shares up 1.6 pct in Mumbai trading

Dec 27 Indian engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro's shipbuilding arm will sign a technological and licensing agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) as both firms look for shipbuilding opportunities in emerging economies.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi will initially train engineers from L&T Shipbuilding Ltd (LTSB) in building vessels and assist in procuring materials from overseas. It will also advise on potential expansion of L&T's shipbuilding facilities.

Mitsubishi and L&T Shipbuilding will eventually jointly market and sell commercial vessels, L&T said in a statement.

The companies will sign a three-year agreement starting early 2012, with an option to extend it.

L&T and Mitsubishi currently operate two joint ventures to manufacture power-related equipment, including super-critical boilers, and steam turbines and generators, which they signed in 2007.

At 0632 GMT, L&T shares were trading 1.4 percent higher at 1,040.15 rupees in a flat Mumbai market. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)