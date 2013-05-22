MUMBAI May 22 India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd expects sales to rise 15-17 percent for the fiscal year to March 2014, Executive Chairman A.M. Naik said on Wednesday.

Larsen, India's biggest engineering company, expects order inflows to be up about 20 percent this fiscal year, Naik said at a news conference.

The company reported a worse-than-expected 6.9 percent fall in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)