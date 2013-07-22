A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employee works at the final tunnelling breakthrough of Qutub Minar and Saket stations in New Delhi June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS) is not revising its growth forecast for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2014, Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman told reporters on Monday.

L&T, India's largest engineering and construction company, had in May forecast sales growth in the range of 15 to 17 percent for the current fiscal year.

L&T posted a surprise drop in its fiscal first-quarter net profit as a weak domestic economy hit spending on infrastructure projects.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)