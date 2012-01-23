BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) expects its overall profit margins to drop due to tough business conditions, Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Monday.
The company earlier said a rise in industrial output and easing inflationary pressure are positives after reporting a better-than-expected 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly helped by treasury gains and dividends from its subsidiaries. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation