MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) expects its overall profit margins to drop due to tough business conditions, Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Monday.

The company earlier said a rise in industrial output and easing inflationary pressure are positives after reporting a better-than-expected 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly helped by treasury gains and dividends from its subsidiaries. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)