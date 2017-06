Reuters Market Eye - Morgan Stanley says Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS) share prices "will fall in absolute terms over the next 60 days."

Investment bank says the recent rally in shares of the Indian engineering conglomerate -- up 10.6 percent so far this month -- has made short-term valuations "much less compelling."

Morgan Stanley adds L&T's earnings guidance is at risk from slowing economy and sees downside risks to estimated fiscal 2013-14 revenues.

Morgan Stanley maintains L&T at "equal-weight."

L&T shares last up 2 percent.