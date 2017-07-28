Larsen & Toubro June-quarter profit up 46 percent, misses estimates

A man waits at a bus-stop with an advertisement of Larsen & Toubro outside the company's manufacturing unit in Mumbai January 22, 2014.

REUTERS - Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) posted an about 46 percent increase in June-quarter net profit, boosted by higher revenue from its infrastructure business.

Net profit rose to 8.93 billion rupees ($139.19 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 6.10 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2v3N4kq)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from the infrastructure segment, which accounted for about 44 percent of the company's total income in the quarter, rose 15.5 percent to 107.28 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.1550 Indian rupees)