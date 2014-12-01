Employees check papers during their meeting after their lunch break inside the heavy electrical manufacturing unit of Larsen & Turbo in Mumbai December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Reuters Market Eye - Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) falls 1.1 pct.

L&T shares fell 1.6 percent last week, underperforming the NSE index .NSEI which gained 1.3 percent.

Lower crude prices may lead to lower investment and order flows from the Middle East - analysts.

L&T announced $21 bn of orders in FY14, of which one-third came from the Middle East - Jefferies said in a note on Sept. 19.

Oil hits five-year low in longest losing streak since 2008 crisis.

L&T is moving decisively towards consolidating its international operations through a replication in the Middle East of its domestic structure and systems - annual report.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)