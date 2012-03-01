India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), India's biggest engineering conglomerate, fell as much as 2.7 percent on Thursday, dropping for a second day after it missed out on a 160-billion-rupee bulk tender by utility NTPC (NTPC.NS), dealers said. The company, along with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T), emerged as the third lowest bidder for the order.
"...This would be viewed in general as a negative for L&T's power equipment joint venture with Mitsubishi," Nomura said in a note. At 9:43 a.m, L&T shares were down 1.57 percent at 1,287 rupees.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.