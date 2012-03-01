An employee of Noida Power Corporation Limited is suspended from a pole as he installs power cables in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), India's biggest engineering conglomerate, fell as much as 2.7 percent on Thursday, dropping for a second day after it missed out on a 160-billion-rupee bulk tender by utility NTPC (NTPC.NS), dealers said. The company, along with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T), emerged as the third lowest bidder for the order.

"...This would be viewed in general as a negative for L&T's power equipment joint venture with Mitsubishi," Nomura said in a note. At 9:43 a.m, L&T shares were down 1.57 percent at 1,287 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)