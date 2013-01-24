MUMBAI Jan 24 India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) expects to win orders worth 200 billion rupees to 250 billion rupees ($3.7-$4.7 billion) in the January-March quarter, an executive said on Thursday.

The construction and engineering company expects to stay within its guidance of 15-20 percent growth in its order book to 800 billion rupees to 840 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending in March, from a year earlier, its chief financial officer, R Shankar Raman, said.

L&T reported a 13 percent rise in net profit to 11.22 billion rupees for the third quarter, compared with 9.92 billion rupees a year earlier. Sales rose 10 percent to 154.29 billion rupees.

($1 = 53.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)