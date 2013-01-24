BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 24 India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) expects to win orders worth 200 billion rupees to 250 billion rupees ($3.7-$4.7 billion) in the January-March quarter, an executive said on Thursday.
The construction and engineering company expects to stay within its guidance of 15-20 percent growth in its order book to 800 billion rupees to 840 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending in March, from a year earlier, its chief financial officer, R Shankar Raman, said.
L&T reported a 13 percent rise in net profit to 11.22 billion rupees for the third quarter, compared with 9.92 billion rupees a year earlier. Sales rose 10 percent to 154.29 billion rupees.
($1 = 53.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: