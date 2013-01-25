MUMBAI Jan 25 CLSA upgraded Larsen & Toubro to "outperform" from "underperform", citing favourable policies from the government and expected interest cuts would be reflected in the company's earnings by the second half of fiscal 2013/14.

The upgrade came despite what the brokerage called "a mixed bag" from October-December earnings reported on Thursday, although with "more positives than negatives," including "a creditable job" in orderbook growth but "weak" operating performance. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)